Vice President Kashim Shettima, this evening, joined other Muslim faithful in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, for the burial rites of the late Khadi Kaka Shehu Imam, father of Alh Mohammed Imam, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Borno State. Khadi Imam passed away in the early hours of Monday.

The Jana’iza (funeral prayers), which drew a mammoth crowd, took place at the residence of the centenarian in old GRA, Maiduguri, before the deceased was interred at the Gwange Cemetery ground in the state capital.

While praying for the peaceful repose of the late Islamic Scholar, the Vice President described Khadi Imam as an institution who would be missed by not just Borno State and Northern Nigeria, but indeed the entire country.

He further described the revered scholar as one whose legacy will outlive him, adding that he will be remembered as a philanthropist, role model and elder statesman who was an embodiment of peace and harmony till death.

“We’re mourning him and we’re also celebrating him as an institution. May Allah grant his soul eternal rest and reward him with Aljannatul Firdaus. May Allah also grant his family and the good people of Borno and Nigeria the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” VP Shettima prayed.

Other mourners who joined the vice president included Alhaji (Dr) Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi, the Shehu of Borno; H.E Hon Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State; Hon Umar Usman Kadafur, Borno Deputy Governor; Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori- Deputy National Chairman (North); Sen. Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture; Sen Mohammed Tahir Monguno (Borno North), and Sen. Kaka Shehu Lawan (Borno Central).

Others are Hon Satomi Ahmed Saleh, member representing Jere Federal Constituency; Hon Abubakar Tijjani, Secretary to Borno State Government, Barr Mallam Fannami, Borno State Head of Service; elder statesmen; Honorable Commissioners, party stalwarts, among others.