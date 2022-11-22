Citizens of Wau’s Baggari-Jedid neighborhood are rejoicing, and why wouldn’t they be? To curb crime in their area, they have received a sparkling new police station, funded by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan as part of its Quick Impact Project programme.

“This is fantastic, tonight we shall go to bed feeling safe at home,” said a jubilant Lucia, Chief of the now-protected neighbourhood.” She also urged people who are still internally displaced to return home and enjoy the peace that was lacking when the 2016 conflict made them flee.

“This police post will help state authorities discharge their functions, protect civilians, monitor adherence to human rights and promote the rule of law,” said Norbert Niyodusenga, a representative of the peacekeeping mission who attended the handover ceremony.

Since 2012, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan has implemented a total of 32 quick impact projects in Western Bahr El Ghazal State, including schools, health facilities, court rooms, prisons and police stations.