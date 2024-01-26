On January 25, 2024, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya Musalia Mudavadi in Beijing. The two sides had in-depth communication on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues and agreed to take the strategic common understandings of the two heads of state as a guide to promote the building of a China-Kenya community with a shared future.

Wang Yi said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 60 years ago, China and Kenya have always understood and supported each other, and the two countries have become good friends who trust each other and good partners seeking win-win cooperation. President Xi Jinping and President William Samoei Ruto have established mutual trust and friendship, providing strategic guidance for the development of bilateral relations. The two sides have achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation, and landmark projects under the Belt and Road cooperation such as the Mombasa-Nairobi railway have helped Kenya's economic development. China appreciates Kenya's adherence to the one-China principle and non-interference in internal affairs as a basic norm governing international relations and its support for China's just position and legitimate rights. China also firmly supports Kenya in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and national stability, and independently advancing its national development. China stands ready to consolidate political mutual trust with Kenya, deepen comprehensive cooperation, and bring China-Kenya relations to a new level.

Wang Yi introduced the prominent features and realization path of Chinese modernization and said that Africa is a continent full of hope. China supports Africa in exploring an African path to modernization and stands ready to strengthen the exchange of governance experience, so as to deepen and substantiate the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China and Africa and achieve common development and prosperity.

Musalia Mudavadi said that the Kenya-China partnership is strong and robust. Practical cooperation has achieved remarkable results, and Belt and Road cooperation has provided strong support for Kenya's national development and economic development. On behalf of the Kenyan government, Musalia Mudavadi reiterated that Kenya will continue to unswervingly adhere to the one-China principle and stand with China on issues such as Taiwan and human rights. Kenya looks forward to closer cooperation with China and opening up a new 60 years of comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Kenya and China. China is a great country and has made outstanding contributions to peace and development. The vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind and a series of important global initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping will bring a better future to the world. Kenya highly appreciates and will continue to take an active part in them. Kenya looks forward to learning from China's development philosophy and enhancing experience exchange.

The two sides spoke highly of the important outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and its contribution to Africa's development. Wang Yi said, China has always placed Africa in an important position in its overall diplomacy. China is ready to take the next FOCAC meeting as an opportunity to carry forward the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Africa, and enhance China-Africa solidarity and coordination.

The two sides also had an exchange of views on the situation in the Horn of Africa and others and will work together to promote peace and security in Africa.