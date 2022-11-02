The Wali of the Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region, and governor of the Laayoune province in the Kingdom of Morocco, Mr. Abdeslam Bekrate, received the Consul General of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the city of Laayoune, Mr. Yasser Issa Al-Haddi.

Mr. Abdeslam Bekrate expressed his pride in the brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples, stressing his country’s keenness to develop them to achieve common interests, wishing the Consul General success in his diplomatic missions.

The Consul General praised the strength of the close relations between the two countries, stressing the Kingdom's keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation and coordination to serve common interests.

During the meeting, they reviewed the distinguished relations and ways to develop them in various fields, in addition to a number of issues of common interests.