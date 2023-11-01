With the cooperation of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the Hands Giving Lives Foundation, health screenings in various branches at TİKA Health Center in Adjohoun, Benin.

TİKA continues its activities, which have the aim of increasing the capacity of health care in the continent of Africa, doing the necessary health operations voluntarily, transferring information to the local health care workers, teaching the new techniques used in the field of health, and developing the friendly relations between the countries.

Within this scope, with the cooperation of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the Hands Giving Lives Foundation, general examinations and treatments in the fields of “Gynecology and Obstetrics, Paediatrics, Urology, and Oral and Dental Health” took place at TİKA Health Center, which is in Adjohoun town, a district of Porto Novo, capital of Benin.

During the 5-day health screening, 230 patients in the Gynecology and Obstetrics Polyclinic, 230 patients in the Paediatrics Polyclinic, 186 patients in the Dental Polyclinic, and 6 patients in the Urology Polyclinic were given treatment. 333 children underwent circumcision, and 49 patients were given laboratory services. In total, 1039 people were provided with health care services. The medical interventions were done in cooperation with the local doctors and with information transfer. Healthcare workers from Benin were given training in laboratory examinations and oral and dental health.

Local authorities thanked Hands Giving Lives Foundation and TİKA for their contribution to the organizations in the region.