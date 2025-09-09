Ministry of Information, Eritrea


Members of the Ministry of Health branch in the Central Region have voluntarily donated 56 units of blood.

Mr. Suleiman Romodan, member of the promotion and information unit at the branch office, said that due to increased awareness, members are donating blood regularly and working earnestly for the success of the programs of the National Blood Transfusion Service and the Voluntary Blood Donors Association. He also called on other institutions to follow this noble initiative.

Indicating that voluntary blood donation is part of their annual program, participants called for strengthened contributions with a view to saving lives through renewable blood donations.

