​On the occasion of handing over medical aid to Sudan, on Thursday (4/4) the Central Team consisting of Deputy III for Emergency Management of BNPB, Chairman of Commission VIII DPR-RI and Assistant Deputy of the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture accompanied by Ambassador Sunarko and the Minister of Health of Sudan visited the Port Hospital. Sudan Al Hawadis which is the largest hospital in the Red Sea State.

The visit was intended to directly observe the condition and situation of the community as well as hospital supporting infrastructure affected by the armed conflict in Sudan. Port Sudan Hospital is also a government-owned hospital that accommodates treatment of civilian victims of war and is a reference for civil society. However, the condition of the infrastructure supporting health services in hospitals has not been able to keep up with the intensity of incoming patients, especially the limited supply of medicines and medical equipment to treat patients in the Emergency Room.

On this occasion the delegation visited several patients and provided aid packages directly to the patient's families. BNPB Deputy III for Emergency Management also expressed his condolences and deep sympathy to the Sudanese people affected by the conflict. He hopes that the medical assistance provided by the Indonesian Government can ease the burden on health services in Sudan and have a positive impact on the Sudanese people who are undergoing treatment and treatment.

The hospital expressed its appreciation and thanks to the Indonesian Government for providing medical assistance to the people of Sudan. Essential medicines and medical consumables are assistance that the Sudanese people really need at this time. On this occasion the Minister of Health Dr. Haitham also expressed his gratitude for Indonesia's commitment to maintaining world peace and showing solidarity with Sudan.

Indonesia's assistance to Sudan is proof of the close bilateral relations between the two countries which have existed for more than 60 years. It is hoped that this assistance can ease the suffering of people affected by the conflict.​