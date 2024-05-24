On May 23, 2024, at the head of a large delegation, Acting Military Advisor Major General Cheryl Pearce visited MINUSCA troops stationed in Bouar. During this visit, Major General Pearce met with the Bangladeshi medical contingent, the Senegalese rapid reaction force, and the Bangladeshi aviation unit.

These meetings enabled Major General Pearce to immerse herself in the working conditions of troops engaged in peacekeeping. She was able to discuss the challenges facing the troops and took note of the recommendations made by soldiers in the field.

At the end of her visit, Major General Cheryl Pearce praised the dedication and commitment of MINUSCA troops in the service of peace in the Central African Republic. She stressed the importance of their work and expressed her gratitude for their ongoing efforts to promote stability and security in the region.

Major General Cheryl Pearce arrived in the Central African Republic on May 22, 2024, for a three-day visit.