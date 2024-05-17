Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


From May 19 to 24, State Minister for Foreign Affairs TSUJI Kiyoto is scheduled to visit Austria, Tanzania and Rwanda.

  1. In Austria, State Minister Tsuji will participate in the International Conference on Nuclear Security organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, deliver a speech on behalf of the government, and exchange views with representatives from each country and international organizations.
  2. In Tanzania and Rwanda, State Minister Tsuji will exchange views with representatives of national governments to strengthen bilateral relations including in the economic field and cooperation on global issues towards the TICAD Ministerial Meeting in August this year.

(Reference) International Conference on Nuclear Security

A ministerial-level meeting organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) aimed at strengthening international nuclear security.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.