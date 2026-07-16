At the invitation of the Vice President of the Republic of India, the President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, H.E. Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, will pay an official visit to India from 17-20 July 2026. President Mwinyi will be accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation comprising of Ministers and senior officials.

2. During the visit, President Mwinyi will meet with the Vice President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, to review the full spectrum of India-Tanzania relations and explore new avenues for future collaboration. External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, will call on the visiting dignitary.

3. President Mwinyi will be the Chief Guest at the 63rd Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in Chennai. This visit holds special significance as the Zanzibar campus of the IIT Madras has successfully completed two years since its establishment in October 2023.

4. As partners in the Global South, India and Tanzania enjoy long-standing, close ties of friendship and cooperation across diverse sectors. The upcoming visit is expected to impart a renewed momentum to expanding bilateral ties for mutual benefit.​