Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India


External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar will be visiting Johannesburg, South Africa on 20&21 February 2025 to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) at the invitation of the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Mr. Ronald Lamola.

2.​ EAM’s participation in the G20 FMM will strengthen India’s engagement with G20 countries and bolster the voice of the Global South in this important forum. EAM is expected to hold few bilateral meetings in the margins of the FMM.

