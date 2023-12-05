Building cultural awareness and social tolerance among students of different ethnic groups is key to creating durable peace across Ethiopia and the world. New immersive educational role-playing games, like the new Co(X)ist game developed by Google Developers Group Addis (GDG-Addis), enable students to be immersed in the culture of different ethnic groups to explore their cultural similarities and differences. The Co(X)ist game experience includes wearing cultural clothes, visiting various places, sharing cultural meals, and enjoying traditional holiday celebrations.

The U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia proudly supported team Co(X)ist with $23,000 in grants to produce the immersive Co(X)ist learning game that builds cultural awareness and social tolerance through role playing experiences using virtual reality.

The Co(X)ist team is composed of alumni of the October 2022 Tech Camp Addis, a U.S. government program to combat mis- and dis-information. Through the Alumni Engagement Innovation Fund, the Co(X)ist team focused on misinformation regarding the various ethnic groups in Ethiopia, especially at higher education institutions, with the goal to create better understanding and acceptance between the various groups.

Following the official December 2 launch of the Co(X)ist game at Col. John C. Robinson American Corner, the Co(X)ist team will begin to conduct workshops for students and training for educators at universities across the country on how to use the game to build cultural awareness and tolerance.