According to the Indonesian Ministry of Trade, Indonesia's exports to Libya from January to November 2023 reached US$113 million (IDR 1.75 trillion). The market opportunity in Libya for Indonesian products is estimated to be at least US$200 million (IDR 3.3 trillion).

The virtual meeting was attended by representatives from the Indonesian Ministry of Trade, the Libya General Union of Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Libya-Indonesia Business Association, Libyan businesspeople, as well as Indonesian companies and industrial zones such as Karawang International Industrial City, Surabaya Industrial Estate Rungkut, HM Sampoerna, Ajinomoto, Cargill, Musi Mas Group, Dami Sariwarna, Sparinda Mustika, GF Indonesia, Jeddiah, and others.

​On January 29, 2024, the Charge d'Affaires ad Interim of The Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli (KBRI Tripoli), Mr. Dede Rifai, led a virtual meeting to prepare Indonesia's participation in the Tripoli International Fair, scheduled to be held in Tripoli, Libya from May 15 to 21, 2024.

