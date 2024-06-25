The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has as Ghana approaches its presidential and parliamentary elections in December 2024, reiterated his commitment to enforcing the laws on vigilantism to ensure free, fair, transparent, and credible elections.

Speaking at the presentation of credentials to nine newly appointed diplomats at the Jubilee House, the President emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and order during the election period.

"Ghana has long been a beacon of democracy on the African continent, and it is our collective duty to safeguard this reputation," President Akufo-Addo declared. "Anyone who seeks to subvert the free will of the people will be dealt with in accordance with the law."

The President issued a stern warning against vigilantism, affirming that the government is determined to strictly enforce the law.

"Any individual or group found culpable and falling foul of the law will be made to face its full rigours. Vigilantism has no place in our democratic space, and we must all work together to ensure a peaceful and orderly election period," he stated.

The issue of vigilantism has been a persistent challenge in Ghanaian politics, with various incidents of violence and intimidation associated with political activities.

The President's strong stance against such activities underscores his commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring that the upcoming elections are conducted in a manner that reflects the true will of the people. President Akufo-Addo called on all political parties and candidates to respect the democratic process and the will of the Ghanaian people. He urged them to conduct their campaigns peacefully and to avoid any actions that could undermine the integrity of the elections.

The President's commitment to enforcing the laws on vigilantism comes amid heightened political activities and preparations for the December elections. The government, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, has put in place measures to ensure that the election period is peaceful and that any acts of violence or intimidation are swiftly addressed.

"As we look ahead to the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in December this year, I want to reiterate my unwavering determination to ensuring that these elections are conducted in a manner that is free, fair, transparent, and credible," President Akufo-Addo emphasized.

The President also highlighted the role of the newly appointed diplomats in promoting Ghana's image as a stable and democratic country. He urged them to uphold the values of democracy and to engage with their host nations in fostering strong bilateral relationships that support Ghana's democratic aspirations.

"Your primary responsibility is to promote the image of Ghana as a stable, peaceful, and forward-looking country," the President told the new envoys. "This entails engaging with your host nations to foster strong bilateral relationships, attract investments, and advocate for the interests of Ghana."

