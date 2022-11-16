The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

FIFA


FIFA (www.FIFA.com) President Gianni Infantino became FIFA President in 2016.

Six years later, on the eve of his second FIFA World Cup™ as President, Gianni Infantino speaks about his journey and his passion for football.

The video submission includes an interview with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

