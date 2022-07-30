The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video

Paradigm Initiative (PIN) (www.Paradigmhq.org), a leading Pan-African Digital Rights is this year commemorating its 15th Anniversary.

The organization, which has so far impacted more than 5,000 under- served African youth with improved livelihoods through digital opportunities, kicked off the anniversary celebrations in Lagos, Nigeria on 23rd July, 2022. PIN held a dinner and awards ceremony as part of the celebrations, where several individuals were awarded. Among those awarded were Board members, Executive Director and alumni who have benefitted from the organizations programs.

PIN has for more than eight years also played an instrumental role in expanding Internet freedom, proposing policy solutions and monitoring legal and policy framework around Information Communication Technology (ICTs) on the continent to ensure citizen rights.