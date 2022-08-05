The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

On August 1, former Swiss international midfielder Gelson Fernandes was named FIFA’s (www.FIFA.com) Director Member Associations Africa.

His first mission was to lead a FIFA delegation on a four-day visit of Cabo Verde, the place of his birth, during which it unveiled facilities such as new artificial pitches and the refurbished academy and headquarters of the Cabo Verdean Football Association (FCF), all funded by the FIFA Forward Programme.

Fernandes is something of a role model in Cabo Verdean football. Born in the country’s capital, Praia, he began learning his trade in Santa Cruz before moving to Europe with his family in search of a better life.

He went on to win 67 caps for Switzerland.

The video submission includes the interview Gelson Fernandes conducted with Living Football Presenter Jessica Libbertz for FIFA’s Living Football magazine show.

Access the VNR and dopesheet: https://bit.ly/3zD5szT

Contact for African media: AfricanMedia@fifa.org