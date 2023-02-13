HE Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) in Sudan Lieutenant-General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the sisterly Republic of the Sudan Mohamed bin Ibrahim Al Sada.
The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.
HE the TSC Vice-President reiterated country's keenness on developing and strengthening relations with the State of Qatar in various fields, by supporting and activating mechanisms of joint cooperation between the two countries.
He also praised the role played by the State of Qatar in supporting peace and stability in Sudan, especially in Darfur region, referring in this context to the contributions of Qatari charitable institutions working in the field of relief and humanitarian aid.