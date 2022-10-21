Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan Lieutenant-General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the republic of Sudan Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Kubaisi.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

HE Lieutenant-General Mohamed Hamdan praised the Qatari-Sudani relations and the need to support and strengthen them in a way that benefits the interests of the two fraternal countries and their people. His Excellency also hailed the State of Qatar's stances towards Sudan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.