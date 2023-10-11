The UAE Chargé in Seychelles Mr. Ahmed Alneyadi formally delivered an invitation to Vice-President Ahmed Afif on behalf of the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and the Ruler of Dubai, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the upcoming 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28 UAE) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC ) to be held at Expo City, Dubai in November-December 2023.
The Vice-President has been invited to participate in the World Climate Action Summit, which will formally launch the Emirates Climate Conference as well as coincide with the UAE’s celebrations of its 52nd National Day.
Upon receiving the invitation, Vice-President Afif expressed his sincere appreciation to President of the United Arab Emirates His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan for extending the invitation to him which is a reflection of the strength of the bonds and ties of friendship that exist between the Seychelles and the UAE.