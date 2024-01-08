HE Vice President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya Abdullah Al Lafi met Sunday with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya Khalid bin Mohammed Al Dosari.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two fraternal countries and the situation in Libya.
His Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting the Libyan political track, the relevant Security Council resolutions, and all peaceful solutions that preserve Libya's unity, stability, and sovereignty and achieve the aspirations of its fraternal people for development, prosperity, and stability.