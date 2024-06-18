State House Seychelles


The Vice-President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Ahmed Afif will represent the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan, at the inauguration of the President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa.

The inauguration of Mr Ramaphosa follows his re-election as President for a second term.

