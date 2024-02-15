Vice President Ahmed Afif received a donation of Australian $5k this morning at State House to help victims affected by the CCCL blast that occurred on the 7th December 2023. The donation was handed over to the VP by Marcus Mitz, a young Seychellois representing some of the Seychellois diaspora in Australia as well as friends of Seychelles.

Marcus stated that as a Seychellois, he was saddened to see the destruction that this caused to our beautiful country; he stated that many people he spoke to overseas were willing to help in whatever way they could and this is where the idea to collect funds and hand over to Seychelles began.

“I was touched by the generosity of people who were touched by the many scenes of wrecked houses and destroyed livelihoods. I hope this donation will help in some way to assist the Government to restore normality after the disaster.”

He said Seychellois overseas follow the progress happening in Seychelles and always want the country to prosper.

VP Afif thanked Marcus as well as all those who helped to make this donation and assured him that this would be put to assist in the recovery effort in the affected areas.

He said that he was touched by the kindness of those living overseas including many Seychellois who obviously care about their country and their fellow citizens.

He wished Marcus and his relatives all the very best and a safe journey back to Australia.