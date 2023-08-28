On August 25, 2023, the "China-Africa Vision: Toward a Sustainable Future" dialogue and seminar was held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Tanzania Mussa Azan Zungu, and more than 200 representatives from government departments, think tanks, and various sectors of society in Tanzania and other East African countries attended the event. Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li delivered a video speech.

Deng Li said in his speech that over the ten years since President Xi Jinping proposed the Belt and Road Initiative, it has become a popular international public good and cooperation platform with growing influence, scale and participation. High-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China and Africa has yielded fruitful outcomes, effectively promoting economic and social development and improving people's well-being in African countries.

Deng Li pointed out that the Belt and Road Initiative comes from China, but cooperation opportunities and outcomes belong to the whole world, including Africa. Noting the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue successfully held in South Africa days ago, Deng Li said President Xi Jinping had in-depth exchanges with leaders of African countries on how China and Africa jointly promote their respective modernization drives, among other issues. They also proposed important measures for practical cooperation between China and Africa in the next stage and for boosting Africa's integration and modernization.

Noting the upcoming third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Deng Li stressed that China expects to take it as an opportunity and work with other parties to continue advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, to make this "belt of development" that benefits the world more prosperous and broaden this "road to happiness" that benefits humanity.

The "China-Africa Vision: Toward a Sustainable Future" dialogue and seminar was co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania and the China Global Television Network of the China Media Group.