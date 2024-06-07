Verve Technologies, an innovative startup in the IT sector, is proud to announce its successful participation in the second edition of GITEX AFRICA 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com/), which was held from 29 to 31 May 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Download document 1: https://apo-opa.co/3yNCd0l

Download document 2: https://apo-opa.co/4bQLAuN

Download document 3: https://apo-opa.co/4bMkh4T

Download document 4: https://apo-opa.co/4bPiOdU

GITEX AFRICA 2024 (https://www.GITEXAfrica.com/), one of the continent's largest technology exhibitions, offered a unique platform for innovative companies, industry leaders and start-ups to showcase their cutting-edge solutions and exchange groundbreaking ideas.

Performance of Verve Technologies

At GITEX AFRICA 2024, Verve Technologies presented two flagship projects: Dariwatt (https://Dariwatt.com/) and SS Konstruct (https://SSKonstruct.com/).

DariWatt: DariWatt is a patented solution consisting of a device that is easily integrated into your electrical panel and allows you, via a mobile application, to consult in detail the energy consumed in your home, thus helping you to control your electricity bills. Thanks to Artificial Intelligence, DariWatt can detect every appliance in your home and alert you in the case of anomalies. SS Konstruct: SS Konstruct is a revolutionary solution that simplifies and improves all aspects of your construction projects. Our solution guarantees the safety, quality and profitability of your construction sites. Through our mobile application you can manage reserves, non-conformities, view your plans in 3D and share detailed reports with your partners.

Visitors to our booth 18B33-18B34 had the opportunity to discover these innovations and meet our experts for live demonstrations and in-depth discussions on our areas of expertise.

We were delighted to participate in GITEX AFRICA 2024. This event allowed us to show off our technological advancements and connect with potential partners, customers, and industry leaders. Our Dariwatt and SS Konstruct projects have been very well received, and we look forward to seeing how they will impact the African market and beyond.

Meetings and Opportunities

In addition to showcasing our products, Verve Technologies participated in several networking sessions, workshops and conferences during GITEX AFRICA 2024. These activities shared our vision for the future of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things and collaborated with other key industry players to promote sustainable and inclusive technological solutions.

Contact:

contact@verve-business.com

+212 (0) 600-917793

Bd Zoulikha Nasri, 3rd Floor, No. 23 Florida Center Park

About Verve Technologies

At Verve Technologies, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that drive the growth and success of businesses of all sizes.

We empower companies with cutting-edge IoT and AI solutions, expert advice, innovative R&D, and tailored web and mobile development.

For more information about our participation in GITEX AFRICA 2024, please visit our website https://Verve.ma/ or follow us on LinkedIn https://apo-opa.co/4bR70I8.