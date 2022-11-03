Private Equity Africa (PEA) has announced that the Local Financial Advisor of the Decade award has been won by Verdant Capital (www.Verdant-Cap.com). Verdant Capital also won the Local Financial Advisor Award of 2022 for the second year running.

In their 11th year, the PEA awards are the ultimate accolade of success in the African Private Equity industry.

The PEA 2022 Awards received highly competitive self-entries and were complemented by editorial recommendations from the PEA team and industry data. The final winners were selected by an independent panel of 20 judges which included representation from CDC, DEG, EBRD, IFC, Mbuyu Capital Partners, Wimmer Family Office, 27four Investment Managers and Family Office Data Alliance.

Other winners of decade achievement awards included Development Partners International (large cap private equity investor of the decade) and AfricInvest (mid cap private equity investor of the decade).

The winners beat stiff competition and were presented with their trophies at the landmark 11th Annual PEA Awards Gala Dinner that was hosted in London. Verdant Capital achieved the award in recognition for its achievements over the last decade in carving-out a specialisation in advising the private capital sector in Africa across, private equity, venture capital, private credit and development finance. Verdant Capital has built a track record transacting across all major markets in the sub Saharan Africa.

Landmark transactions advised by Verdant Capital include: a USD 124 million capital raise for leading pan-African digital infrastructure business, WIOCC (in 2021-22), the sale of leading Nigerian fintech Baxibox to MFS Africa (in 2021), the USD 50 million capital raise programme for Tugende (in 2020-2022), the USD 90 million capital raise for Letshego (in 2018-2019) and USD 51 million sale of Greenbelt Fertiliser to Yara (in 2016).

The full list of winners is available https://PEAfricaevents.com/

About Verdant Capital:

Verdant Capital is an investment manager and investment bank specialising in the private capital markets and operating on a pan-African basis. Verdant Capital is the manager of the Verdant Capital Hybrid Fund www.Verdant-Cap.com.