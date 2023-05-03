Verdant Capital (https://www.Verdant-Cap.com) was ranked No 4 by deal flow in 2022 in the prestigious DealMakers Africa M&A leagues tables, for the pan-Africa (ex-South Africa) region overall. DealMakers is the pre-eminent league table agency for Africa.

In the East Africa region league table (Corporate Finance deal flow), Verdant Capital finished first in 2022. This follows the firm’s joint-first place ranking in 2021.

Verdant Capital completed M&A and private capital transactions in each of East, West and Southern Africa. Verdant Capital’s landmark transactions in completed in 2022 included: the follow-on equity raise for WIOCC, the pan-African data centre and digital infrastructure player, taking the total capital raise to USD 124 million; the sale of leading Nigerian fintech, Baxibox to MFS Africa; and the Series A extension for leading remittance-to-wallet and mobile money business, Zeepay. In South Africa, Verdant Capital advised on the successful acquisition of a stake in leading battery maker Freedom Won. Overall, in recognition to the firm’s successes advising private equity firms on exits and facilitating new investments, Verdant Capital was awarded the title best local financial advisor in the presitiguous Private Equity Africa awards in 2022 for the second consecutive year.

In 2022 Verdant Capital also completed its first investment from the Verdant Capital Hybrid Fund, into Watu Credit Uganda.

Media enquiries:

Verdant Capital

Liezel van Greunen,

T: +27 10 140 3700

E: liezel.vangreunen@verdant-cap.com

About Verdant Capital:

Verdant Capital is a leading investment manager and investment bank specialising in the private capital markets and operating on a pan-African basis. Verdant Capital is the manager of the Verdant Capital Hybrid Fund. www.Verdant-Cap.com.