Ambassador at Large and Special Envoy for Energy Security at the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vaclav Bartuska will participate as a speaker during this year’s Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2024 conference and exhibition.

Bartuska’s participation at AOG 2024 – taking place October 2-3 in Luanda under the theme Driving Exploration and Development Towards Increased Production in Angola – is expected to drive efforts towards economic diversification and multilateral development.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, AOG is the largest oil and gas event on Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the ANPG; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Association, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

With the governments of the Czech Republic and Angola having recently met to increase cooperation in the areas of aviation and transport, healthcare, smart agriculture, mining and geological exploration, the two countries are well-positioned to benefit from mutual cooperation, investment protection and promotion.

Key topics of the meeting, which included the President of Angola João Manuel Lourenço and the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala were economic cooperation, support for Czech exports and investments and defense-industrial cooperation. It was noted during the meeting that the Czech Republic is interested in participating in the Lobito rail corridor project – a 1,300km railway from the port of Lobito to Angola’s border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As such, Bartuska’s participation at AOG 2024 is poised to give a new impetus to the relations between the Czech Republic and Angola while providing opportunities for the countries to advance strategic partnerships and drive a new generation of economic ties between Europe and Africa.

