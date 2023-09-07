As development expands on the back of collaboration and efforts to make energy poverty history, new investment will be largely supported by advanced intelligence on Africa’s energy market. Investors seeking clarity on fiscal terms, permit procedures, investment opportunities and market dynamics are turning to organizations such as Rystad Energy, a multinational energy market intelligence firm that provides comprehensive analysis into the state of play of Africa’s energy sector.

As such, the African Energy Chamber (AEC), serving as the voice of the African energy sector, is proud to announce its knowledge partnership with Rystad Energy for the African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 conference and exhibition – taking place on 16–20 October in Cape Town. Under the theme, ‘The African Energy Renaissance: Prioritizing Energy Poverty, People, the Planet, Industrialization and Free Markets,’ the partnership will see Rystad Energy lead vital energy sector-related discussions at AEW, therefore driving this theme forward.

Rystad Energy's standing as a reputable and independent energy research and business intelligence firm brings a wealth of expertise to the AEW 2023 conference. The organization’s dedication to ensuring quality decisions in the energy sector aligns perfectly with the AEC's mission to provide valuable market-driven insights.

Since its establishment in 2004, Rystad Energy has emerged as the premier knowledge hub for the global energy sector, offering an extensive range of services that span data provision, tools, analytics, and consulting support across multiple sectors. This includes oil and gas, supply chains, renewable energy, commodity markets, and the energy transition. The firm’s unwavering commitment to assisting energy providers, businesses, financial experts, Non-Governmental Organizations, and governments in navigating complex market challenges makes them an indispensable resource for AEW 2023 attendees, providing vital insights to navigate the swiftly evolving energy landscape.

Committed to transparency, Rystad Energy’s provision of accurate and actionable insights throughout the entire energy value chain is poised to empower AEW 2023 participants with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions that promote sustainable energy development. Rystad Energy’s partnership for the 2023 edition builds on two successful years of collaboration between the organization and the event, and will serve to be even more instrumental as program topics are expanded and new discussions are held in Cape Town.

In addressing energy poverty amidst Africa's substantial oil and gas reserves, Rystad Energy, a leader in energy expertise, plays a crucial role. The company’s insights encompass regulatory and investment requirements for optimizing hydrocarbon development and aiding poverty reduction and economic growth. Furthermore, Rystad Energy’s guidance on integrating renewables alongside hydrocarbons is vital for advancing energy security, industrialization, and decarbonization efforts in Africa.

"In the midst of Africa's energy sector transformation, this partnership with Rystad Energy is particularly significant given the pivotal role the firm plays in supporting Africa's evolving energy landscape. As Africa strives to reduce energy poverty, promote environmental sustainability, and foster industrialization and economic growth through vibrant free markets, Rystad Energy’s expertise and contributions will be instrumental in advancing these shared goals," states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

During the event, Rystad Energy will play a dynamic role with representatives from the organization serving as moderators and active contributors to panel discussions and technical workshops. The firm’s invaluable participation will provide attendees with unparalleled insights into the ever-evolving energy market dynamics, offering a forward-looking perspective that extends beyond 2023 and into the future.

AEW is the AEC's annual conference, exhibition, and networking event. AEW 2023 will unite African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss and maximize opportunities within the continent's entire energy industry.