On this 31st anniversary of World Press Freedom Day, we urge South Sudan’s transitional government to safeguard civic and political space and to defend the rights of journalists to bravely pursue the truth. A free and independent press is fundamental to a free society and essential to transparent and good governance. Defending free press means granting journalists access to information, and protecting journalists from retaliation, harassment, and unlawful detention.

We take this opportunity to call again for a credible and comprehensive investigation that leads to accountability for the 2017 death of Christopher Allen, the American-British citizen who was killed while working as a journalist covering clashes between the Sudan People’s Liberation Army and the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in Opposition.

