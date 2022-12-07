Chargée Thorburn expressed her strong support for English language education in Gabon, and congratulated the English teachers on their dedication and passion with which they educate Gabon’s future leaders. She also donated English language books and teaching materials. The U.S. Embassy in Gabon is pleased to continue to partner with the Gabonese Association of Teachers of English.

U.S. Chargée d’affaires Ellen Thorburn welcomed the Gabonese Association of Teachers of English (GATE) to the Libreville American Corner. The teachers gathered for their annual convention to review current English teaching methods and to elect new leadership.

