Sudden funding cuts by top government donors are a catastrophic blow to humanitarian assistance in Sudan, a country in the grip of one of the deadliest humanitarian crises of our times.

Key donors recently announced sweeping funding reductions and suspensions, cutting off significant support to humanitarian organizations working to reach about 21 million people in desperate need in Sudan this year.

The reductions come at a time when the needs in Sudan have never been greater, with more than half of the population hungry and famine spreading.

For decades, humanitarian donors have been a lifeline for Sudan. Last year alone, they contributed $1.8 billion through the Sudan humanitarian response plan, funding essential assistance for at least 15.6 million people.

This year, the needs are even greater – $4.2 billion is required to provide humanitarian aid in Sudan, yet only 6.3 per cent of the funding has been received.

The abrupt funding cuts and suspensions will end life-saving humanitarian assistance for millions of women, children and other vulnerable groups across the country. Without urgent funding, famine is likely to spread in the coming months.

This is a time when every lifeline must flow to save lives. I call on all our major donors to reconsider their decisions to reduce funding for life-saving humanitarian assistance in Sudan.

I also urge other governments, donors, foundations, charities, faith-based networks, the private sector and individuals to urgently step up to help fill the gaps left by these devastating reductions.