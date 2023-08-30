UPL Ltd. (www.UPL-ltd.com) (NSE: UPL&BSE: 512070 LSE: UPLL) (‘UPL’) a global provider of sustainable agricultural solutions, announces the publication of its 2023 Africa Sustainability Impact Report (ASIR).

The ASIR outlines the progress UPL has made over the last year to create sustainable opportunities for Africa’s farmers and food value chain stakeholders through the provision of tailored technologies, solutions and services, as well as its efforts to improve the environmental and social performance of farming systems.

Highlights include:

40,990 people trained in stewardship programs which promote sustainable productivity, environmental protection and good agricultural practices.

107,140 farmers reached through integrated projects, connecting farmers with input suppliers, service providers and offtake markets.

165,753 hectares covered with UPL's ProNutiva® programs that combines natural solutions and conventional solutions into one offering for our growers.

320,000+ people reached by community engagement programs through our support of The Heart Fund and "The Mobile Heart" campaign.

Marcel Dreyer, Regional Head Africa&Middle East, said, “At UPL, we believe that agriculture has the power to not only feed the world, but also to mitigate the impacts of climate change and uplift the lives of those who produce and consume food. The ASIR is our contribution to celebrating partnerships and collaboration, to measuring and transparently sharing our interventions' impact, and reaffirming our commitment to working hand-in-hand with Africa’s smallholder farming communities to harness the potential of agriculture as a force for good.”

Florent Clair, Head of Partnerships for Sustainability, Africa&Middle East, said, “With this report, we are proud to shine a spotlight on stories of farmer resilience, food autonomy, and environment stewardship – sharing with the world a fundamentally optimistic outlook of the African agricultural landscape and its sustainability potential. By empowering Africa’s farming communities, we can generate impact that extend far beyond the continent borders and benefit the world’s growing population.”

UPL has been active across Africa for over 35 years and serves as the largest distributor of natural solutions and integrated programs adapted to the continent’s cropping conditions. In 2022, UPL became the first global agribusiness to publish a standalone sustainability report for its operations across Africa.

To download the report, visit: https://apo-opa.info/45Msqmo

