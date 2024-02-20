Following a day filled with insights, the Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) will conclude its proceedings with its anticipated GBIS Gala Dinner. Set to take place at the prestigious Address Sky View in Dubai, the Gala Dinner promises an evening of elegance, celebration, and inspiration, highlighting the remarkable talents and achievements of individuals from diverse backgrounds across the globe.

As the Chairman of the Black Impact Foundation - the host of GBIS -, Clarence Seedorf will deliver opening remarks, setting the tone for an inspiring evening ahead. Seedorf, one of the world’s most successful sportsmen, will share insights from his illustrious career and offer words of encouragement to motivate attendees to pursue their passions and strive for excellence in their endeavors.

GBIS – hosted by the Black Impact Foundation and organized by Energy Capital and Power – is an annual event that celebrates the achievements of the Black community, promotes excellence, and explores untapped potential across various fields. This year's summit – taking place on February 27, 2024, in Dubai – is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions and networking opportunities.

What sets GBIS apart is its commitment to celebrating diversity and cultivating inclusivity in all its forms. Subsequently, the Gala Dinner also functions as a platform to showcase the achievements of individuals from diverse backgrounds worldwide, inspiring attendees to embrace their differences and make a positive impact in their respective fields.

The Gala Dinner will provide a networking environment, bringing together a diverse range of participants from various industries and regions to build meaningful connections and collaborations. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with influential figures, thought leaders, and innovators from around the world, fostering valuable relationships that can lead to future opportunities and collaborations.

Whether seeking potential business partnerships, mentorship opportunities, or simply looking to expand one’s professional network, the Gala Dinner offers a conducive setting for building meaningful connections that can propel attendees towards their goals and aspirations.

The Gala Dinner will provide attendees with the perfect opportunity to network and connect with like-minded individuals.Top of Form By joining this event, individuals and organizations can align themselves with a global cause and contribute to the advancement of diversity and inclusion. It is not just an opportunity to be present; it is a chance to actively make a difference and support meaningful initiatives.

