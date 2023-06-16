English language clubs help Malagasy students and professionals master American English, opening a wide range of local and global opportunities. Well-trained club moderators are key to helping students achieve proficiency in speaking, listening, reading, and writing. The U.S. government, in collaboration with nonprofit association Ndeha Hianatra Izahay, launched a two-day workshop June 16 to train 30 of Mahajanga’s English club moderators in the use of innovative teaching methods and resources to both and grow and sustain English clubs in the region.

U.S. Embassy Public Diplomacy Officer Laseanta Stafford officially launched the English Club Moderator Training (ECMT) at the American Corner of Mahajanga. Dr. Kathleen F. Malu, Professor of Literacy, Language, Research and ESL/Bilingual Education at William Paterson University of New Jersey will train English club leaders to create, run, and moderate English clubs using American English teaching and learning materials developed by the U.S. government and available at americanenglish.state.gov .

Building upon the success of five ECMT workshops held in Antananarivo and Taolagnaro since 2021, the Mahajanga program expands the network of expert English Club leaders equipped with the skills and resources to lead English Clubs in local schools and communities.

Since 2017, the U.S. government has worked like “mpirahalahy mianala” with the Government of Madagascar and Malagasy educators to improve the teaching and learning of English. This collaboration has led to revisions of the national high school English curriculum, professional training for 2,750 English educators, and the strengthening of American English methods and resources in high schools, universities, and English clubs across the country.