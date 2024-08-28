The U.S. Government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) organized a safe fishing symposium to promote high quality fish for Ghanaians. The symposium was held in partnership with the Fisheries Commission, Food and Drugs Authority, Ghana Standards Authority, Environmental Health and Sanitation Department of the Local Government, fish processors and traders’ associations, and other fisheries post-harvest stakeholders.

“Since 2021, the USAID-supported Feed the Future Ghana Fisheries Recovery Activity has been working with various organizations. Together, we have created a framework for Safe Fish Certification and Licensing. We have also been able to train over 3,500 of fisherfolks, mostly women, from coastal communities on hygienic fish handling and processing, financial literacy and entrepreneurship.” Said USAID/Ghana Acting Deputy Mission Director, Andrew Read.

“By promoting best practices in fish handling and processing, the Safe Fish Scheme can drive positive change across the entire fisheries value chain – from the fishermen casting their nets to the consumers purchasing fish at the market, ultimately leading to safer and higher-quality fish products for consumers.” Rosen added.

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson who gave the opening address said “Let us work together to ensure that the fish we produce and consume is not only a source of nourishment but also a symbol of our commitment to fish safety, as well as a healthier and more sustainable future.”

The symposium featured in-depth discussions on technical advancements in fisheries value chain management, advancements in regulatory frameworks, and fish food safety concerns. Hands-on demonstrations and cooking exhibitions illustrated appropriate handling and processing methods to maintain fish quality from catch to plate.

The United States is Ghana’s largest bilateral development partner. In 2023, bilateral assistance from USAID totaled over $140 million dedicated to supporting health, economic growth and agriculture, education, governance, and more. USAID is providing $24 million (over 355 million Ghana Cedis) in multi-year investments to restore Ghana’s coastal fisheries and improve ocean conservation along the coast.