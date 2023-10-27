On October 26, 2023, the United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), launched a new partnership with the government of Sierra Leone to support citizen participation and public access to information in Sierra Leone.

The Building Accountability Systems through Empowered Communities (BASE) partnership will be implemented by the Institute for Governance Reforms and consortium partners and will cover the districts of Western Rural, Moyamba, Karene, Falaba, Tonkolili, and Kono.

This $3.38 million, three-year activity will empower local actors to ensure Sierra Leone’s democracy grows stronger and more resilient through effective and informed civic organizations and citizens’ participation in local government and political processes. It will bolster the capacity of local governance institutions to provide critical services and be more transparent in their processes.

United States Ambassador to Sierra Leone Mr. Bryan David Hunt reiterated his country’s commitment to the people of Sierra Leone in collaboration with the Sierra Leonean government in saying “The United States will continue to work in partnership with Sierra Leone to foster democracy and good governance through citizens’ participation. Whether through the Building Accountability Systems through Empowered Communities partnership or our numerous other development initiatives, the United States is committed to standing with the people of Sierra Leone and working together to advance democracy, health, and prosperity.”

This activity highlights the commitment of the United States government to stand with Sierra Leone to advance the country’s development agenda.