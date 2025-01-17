On January 16, 2025, Christopher J. Lamora U.S. Ambassador in Cameroon chaired a handover ceremony of laboratory supplies procured by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The event took place at the Public Health Emergency Operations Center in the presence of the Minister of Public Health Dr. Manaouda Malachie, the U.S. CDC Country Director and Public Health officials.

U.S. Government (USG) funded the renovation of the Cameroon’s National Public Health Laboratory in 2016 to strengthen coordination of laboratory testing activities in Cameroon and comply with international laboratory standards. The facility coordinates laboratory testing, quality control/quality assurance programs and accommodates trainings and workshops. CDC’s International Task Force procured laboratory supplies worth CFA 63 million francs CFA ($100,000) that were delivered in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF). These supplies will be used to strengthen national laboratory capacity to identify and confirm emerging and reemerging infectious diseases in Cameroon including Mpox, cholera, whooping cough, COVID-19 and more.

This donation reflects the strength of the partnership between U.S. government and the Government of Cameroon, and as mentioned by the U.S. Ambassador during his speech: ‟Strengthening public health capacity is a key goal of the American mission in Cameroon, which is achieved through numerous U.S. Government Agencies as well as international partnerships”.