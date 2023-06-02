U.S. Embassy in Egypt


U.S. First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Cairo, Egypt on Friday, June 2 on a two-day visit. Egypt is Dr. Biden’s second stop on a week-long, four-country tour in the region which started in Jordan. 

With her visit to the Middle East and North Africa, the First Lady will continue to build on her work to empower young people, reaffirm the U.S. commitment to strengthen partnerships, and advance shared priorities in the region. While in Egypt, Dr. Biden will meet with women and youth, and highlight U.S. investments aimed at supporting education initiatives and increasing economic opportunity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Egypt.