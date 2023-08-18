U.S. Embassy in Tunisia


Over 600,000 women are the backbone of Tunisia’s agricultural sector, but many endure physical, psychological, and financial hardships.

Ambassador Hood met with the National Union of Tunisian Women Kairouan (UNFTK), the Rural Women Association Jendouba (AFRJ), and women agricultural workers to learn about how their partnership with USAID is helping them advocate for safer working conditions.

