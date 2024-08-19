Approximately, 9 million people in South Sudan currently require humanitarian assistance. To alleviate the desperate needs, the United States has provided more than $508 million so far this year and remains the largest provider of relief assistance in the country, standing in support of the South Sudanese people.

We reaffirm our call on the transitional government to reduce the costs and risks of delivering assistance in South Sudan and to ensure safe humanitarian access to those in need.

On World Humanitarian Day, we honor aid workers who have sacrificed their lives to help those affected by humanitarian crises around the globe. Here, in Juba, we recognize in particular the 20 humanitarian workers who have lost their lives in South Sudan over this past year. We express our support for the dedicated humanitarian workers, both South Sudanese and foreign, who despite significant challenges continue their noble work of providing life-saving assistance in this country.

