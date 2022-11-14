The U.S. Embassy in Cairo is pleased to support the Cairo International Film Festival for the sixth year. The U.S. Embassy is partnering with Film Independent, an esteemed Los Angeles-based film and arts organization, to sponsor American documentary film screenings, panel discussions with American filmmakers and producers, and a cinematography workshop led by Hollywood cinematographer Irvin Liu at the 44th Cairo International Film Festival.

This year we partner with Film Independent to bring special screenings of the films Exposure and The Story of Plastic, documentaries that tell the story of the impact of climate change and the role of grassroots activism. Panel discussions with the filmmakers and producers will follow both screenings. The U.S. Embassy and Film Independent are also bringing award-winning director Holly Morris, and Emmy-winning director Deia Schlosberg and producer Michael Kovnat, to participate in a panel discussion on green filmmaking and environmental awareness in the film industry.

The U.S. Embassy and Film Independent will sponsor a cinematography workshop led by Hollywood cinematographer and Film Independent alumnus Irvin Liu on storytelling, cinematography, and the role of cinematography in amplifying social issues. The U.S. Embassy and Film Independent will award two Egyptian filmmakers with travel to Los Angeles and consultations with U.S. film professionals.

In highlighting the importance of this year’s CIFF, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., Daniel Rubinstein stated, “The U.S. Embassy is pleased to support the Cairo International Film Festival, which fosters ties between American and Egyptian film leaders, creators, and change-makers. This year, the U.S. Embassy’s program at the festival will address ways the film industry can increase awareness about climate change and how films can inspire individuals and communities to find solutions to environmental challenges.”

Film Independent is an American nonprofit arts organization that champions creative independence in visual storytelling and supports a community of artists who embody diversity, innovation, and uniqueness of vision. For more information, visit https://www.filmindependent.org/ <https://www.filmindependent.org/> .