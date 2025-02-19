U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria


Comprehensive monitoring and evaluation systems are in place to help verify that U.S. assistance reaches intended recipients.  The United States condemns the violence and blatant disregard for human life perpetrated by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in Nigeria and the region.  The Secretary of State designated Boko Haram a Foreign Terrorist Organization on November 14, 2013 to block the organization’s assets and fundraising efforts, prosecute individual members, and restrict their travel to the United States.  The United States continues to work with Nigeria and regional partners to counter terrorism.

