U.S. Embassy in Niger


The United States welcomes reports that a U.S. hostage was released in Niger.  We express our deepest gratitude and appreciation to our Nigerien partners who assisted in securing the hostage’s release.  U.S. officials are maintaining contact with the individual, and we continue to provide all appropriate assistance.

The Biden Administration has no higher priority than bringing home U.S. nationals held hostage or wrongfully detained, and we will continue to work aggressively to secure their freedom around the world.

