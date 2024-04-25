The U.S. Embassy together with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is convening Ghanaian judges, customs officials, and law enforcement officers to promote protection and enforcement of intellectual property and legitimate international trade in advance of World Intellectual Property Day on April 26. The two intellectual property enforcement workshops include nearly 60 officials from the judiciary, customs, and law enforcement sectors.

“In the information age, intellectual property protections are key to promoting equitable economic growth and international trade while protecting individual innovations. We hope this training will help make Ghana’s IP processes more accessible to ordinary Ghanaians by sharing our experience in the United States regarding the adjudication and enforcement of IP cases,” said Chargé d’affaires Rolf Olson during the opening session on Tuesday.

The two-part training sessions will focus first on judges, then customs and law enforcement officials, over four days (April 23-26). U.S. federal judges, officials from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, U.S. Department of Justice, and Department of Homeland Security, along with officials from Ghana’s Registrar General’s Department and Copyright Office will lead the training sessions and discussions at the West Africa Regional Training Center in Accra.

Ghana is a leading signatory to intellectual property treaties among Middle Eastern and African nations. The U.S. Embassy, in partnership with USPTO is a long-term supporter of strengthening Ghana’s intellectual property protection and enforcement infrastructure to promote innovation and long-term economic growth. This training follows Ghanaian officials’ visits to USPTO headquarters in the United States last year, where partners identified common areas of interest for future cooperation.

World Intellectual Property Day is celebrated on April 26 to recognize the importance of intellectual property protections that reward creators, protect innovation, and support legitimate economic growth.