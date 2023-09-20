Today, the United States, through USAID, announced over $130 million in additional urgently needed humanitarian assistance to help people affected by the ongoing crisis in Sudan. USAID Assistant to the Administrator Sarah Charles announced the funding during a high-level ministerial event on the humanitarian situation in Sudan and the region on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

Since the fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces erupted on April 15, widespread, senseless violence has displaced four million people inside Sudan and has forced over one million people to flee to neighboring countries. Approximately 25 million people – more than half the population of the country – are in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance. The parties to the conflict continue to perpetrate grave protection violations, including the widespread use of rape and other forms of sexual violence as a tactic to terrorize populations and instill fear and subjugation. More than four million women and girls in Sudan are at risk of gender-based violence due to conflict and disruption of health and protection services and, with the escalation of hostilities in Sudan, more than four million children are estimated to be in need of protection. Emergency health needs continue to grow rapidly as more than 80 percent of hospitals in Sudan are now out of service and attacks on health facilities continue to be reported.

This additional assistance from USAID will continue to support our humanitarian partners providing emergency food assistance, including through cash transfers and lifesaving U.S. sourced and locally and regionally procured cereals, pulses, and vegetable oil. In addition, this assistance includes protection services, health care, nutrition support, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene services, among other relief, for millions of people in Sudan. This funding will help our partners continue to respond to devastating protection violations. USAID’s assistance will support gender-based violence prevention and response, as well as psychosocial support services for the most vulnerable and at-risk populations across the country.

The United States is the largest humanitarian donor to the Sudan crisis response. This additional support brings total U.S. humanitarian assistance for the people of Sudan and neighboring countries that are supporting Sudanese refugees to $840 million this fiscal year.

While humanitarian assistance alone will not solve this conflict, it will save lives and alleviate suffering. However, interference in humanitarian operations, including raiding of humanitarian facilities and bureaucratic impediments are making it more difficult to reach people most in need of aid.

The parties must immediately and permanently cease hostilities, end interference in humanitarian operations, and facilitate safe and unhindered access for humanitarian staff and supplies to reach populations in need.