Today, the United States announced nearly $163 million in additional urgently needed humanitarian assistance to help people affected by the ongoing crisis in Sudan. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced the funding during her visit to Chad. This funding, which includes $60 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and nearly $103 million from the U.S. Department of State, builds on the continuing U.S. support to the people of Sudan and those across the region affected by the crisis.

Widespread, ongoing fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces since April 15 has killed thousands of people, injured thousands of others, and forced more than 4 million people to flee their homes, including more than one million refugees seeking safety in neighboring countries.

The crisis has also resulted in grave protection violations, with an increase in gender-based violence (GBV). This includes widespread use of rape and other forms of sexual violence as a tactic to terrorize populations and instill fear and subjugation. With more than four million women and girls in Sudan at risk of GBV due to conflict and disruption of health and protection services, this new assistance from USAID will include support for protection activities such as GBV prevention and response and psychosocial support services for the most vulnerable and at-risk populations across the country and in neighboring countries.

This additional assistance from USAID will also bolster existing support for humanitarian partners providing emergency food assistance, health care, nutrition support, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene services, among other assistance, for millions of people in Sudan and others in the region.

The United States remains the largest donor to the Sudan crisis response, and this additional support brings total U.S. humanitarian assistance for the people of Sudan and neighboring countries to nearly $710 million this fiscal year. Humanitarian assistance alone will not solve this conflict, but it is vital to keeping people alive. To ease the suffering of the Sudanese people, the parties must permanently cease hostilities, end interference by government and security forces in humanitarian operations, facilitate safe and unhindered access for humanitarian staff and supplies to reach populations in need, and adhere to international humanitarian law and international human rights law.