Energy Capital&Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) is proud to announce that Jacob Flewelling, Africa Investment Advisor for Lusophone Africa and Pan-African Transactions at the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), will speak at the fourth edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) (https://apo-opa.info/3PTENZ0) conference, taking place this September in Luanda.

As the US Government’s primary development finance institution, the DFC partners with the private sector to mobilize financing for impactful sectors worldwide, including energy, healthcare, critical infrastructure and technology. In his role as Africa Investment Advisor, Flewelling spearheads investment advisory and business development in Lusophone Africa, and engages with financiers and governments alike.

The DFC has invested more than $10 billion across sub-Saharan Africa. In collaboration with the private sector, the institution has several impactful projects currently underway that aim to support economic growth and commerce, enhance energy security and infrastructure, and improve access to affordable healthcare, food and capital.

Projects include a $40 million equity investment in Africa Renewable Energy Fund II; a $5 million loan portfolio guaranty to promote sustainable agriculture in the Democratic Republic of Congo; and many more. In Angola, the DFC spearheaded the construction of the Luanda Medical Center, improving access to affordable and quality healthcare in the country’s capital.

“The DFC is able to finance eligible private sector-led opportunities and is capable of providing up to $1 billion in debt (loans and guaranties) per project; up to $1 billion in political risk insurance per project; or up to 30% of the shareholding in a company or fund. The DFC can also provide technical assistance funding for projects or companies it expects to support or is supporting through debt, guaranties, equity, or political risk insurance,” stated Flewelling. “The DFC is keen to consider financing of private sector renewable energy, energy storage, transmission, critical minerals, and/or climate resilience transactions in Angola.”

During the AOG 2023 conference, Flewelling will discuss opportunities for private sector-led renewable energy projects, energy storage and transmission in Angola. His engagement in panels, networking forums and investor summits will advance dialogue while opening up new opportunities for collaboration between US and Angolan players.

“We believe that mobilizing private sector funding will be key for Angola as the country works towards diversifying its economy while advancing energy and food security. The DFC plays a central role in facilitating investment for important infrastructure projects in Africa, and we look forward to the insights Flewelling will provide at this year’s AOG conference,” states Devi Paulsen-Abbott, CEO of AOG-organizer, Energy Capital&Power.

For more information about AOG 2023, visit www.AngolaOilandGas.com.