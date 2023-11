The Small Grants Programs support community-driven development projects that address grassroots economic and social issues. The U.S. Ambassador’s Special Self-Help Fund is a flexible grass-roots assistance program for small community-based development projects. The PEPFAR Small Grants Program funds community-based HIV/AIDS programs, and the Julia Taft Fund addresses critical unmet needs of refugees with high impact projects.

U.S. Ambassador David Young presided over the signing ceremony last week saying: “Though we refer to these projects as small grants, their impact on communities in Malawi is substantial. Over the years, we have seen that a modest investment, with a significant amount of community participation, can lead to lasting improvements in people’s lives.”

The U.S. Embassy awarded approximately $225,000 (MWK 262 million) to 18 organizations working in 11 districts across Malawi through the U.S. Ambassador’s Special Self-Help Fund, the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Small Grants Fund, and the Julia Taft Fund.

