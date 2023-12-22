With the arrival of food today in Manyara, USAID, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and WFP are bolstering the Government of Tanzania’s ongoing, robust response to the natural disaster in the northern region of the country. The U.S. Government continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional support as needed.

Today, the United States-supported emergency humanitarian assistance was delivered to the survivors of flooding and landslides in the Manyara Region of Tanzania. The natural disaster has resulted in the tragic deaths of over 89 Tanzanians, damaged hundreds of acres of farmland, and displaced thousands of people.

